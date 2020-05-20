UBS Group AG Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 6.91% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DFNL opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.