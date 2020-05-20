UBS Group AG Has $7.79 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Markel by 874.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $844.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $892.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,085.30.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

