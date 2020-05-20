UBS Group AG Has $7.83 Million Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Regency Centers by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $2,297,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

