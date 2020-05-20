UBS Group AG Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Entegris worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $5,552,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

