UBS Group AG Has $8.32 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

