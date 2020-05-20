UBS Group AG Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,054,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,600,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,192 shares of company stock worth $1,855,790. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average is $216.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.