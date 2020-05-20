UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.14% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

