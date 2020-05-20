UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Federal Signal worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,266 shares of company stock valued at $266,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

