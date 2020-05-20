UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $147,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after buying an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after buying an additional 724,030 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

