UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Qualys worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Qualys by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Qualys by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Qualys by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $445,442.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,176,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,612. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

