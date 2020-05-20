UBS Group AG Purchases 10,737 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,485 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

TNDM opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.45 and a beta of 0.59. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $92.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

