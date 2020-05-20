UBS Group AG Purchases 39,635 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.68% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,173 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 795,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91,038 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 82,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,446 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

