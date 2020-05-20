UBS Group AG Purchases 532,350 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 8,427.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Switch worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Switch by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Switch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Switch by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at $75,424,472.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $6,120,930. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Switch Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0294 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.