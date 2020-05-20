UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 118,125 shares of company stock worth $2,757,710. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

