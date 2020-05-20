UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. FMR LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,170 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,364 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,376,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

CUBE stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

