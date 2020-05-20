UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Mantech International worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 144.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 253,671 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,290,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mantech International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Mantech International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

