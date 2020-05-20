UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.55% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 724,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 351,116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 724,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 351,116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 722.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

