UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 192,710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 253,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 608,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 445,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,229 shares during the period.

NYSE BRX opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

