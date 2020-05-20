UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,720,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 421.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

