UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE:KDP opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

