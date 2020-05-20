UBS Group AG Sells 10,681 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of American States Water worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American States Water by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.