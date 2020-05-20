UBS Group AG Sells 135,084 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,084 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.