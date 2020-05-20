UBS Group AG Sells 143,552 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.52% of Sunoco worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sunoco by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sunoco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Barclays upgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sunoco from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -816.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian A. Hand acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.