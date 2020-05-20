UBS Group AG Sells 15,088 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

