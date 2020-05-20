UBS Group AG Sells 158,312 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of RCI opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

