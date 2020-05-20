UBS Group AG Sells 1,669 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR stock opened at $121.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,692,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock worth $314,741,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.