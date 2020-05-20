UBS Group AG Sells 239,452 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Hologic by 5,553.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hologic by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,457 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,907,000 after acquiring an additional 847,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hologic by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 787,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

