UBS Group AG Sells 2,537,392 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,537,392 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $10,652,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares during the period.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

