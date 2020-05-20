UBS Group AG Sells 37,475 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,177,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 243,209 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,963,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSM opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

