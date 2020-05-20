UBS Group AG Sells 40,904 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $327.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total transaction of $653,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at $15,301,351.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,368 shares of company stock worth $20,084,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

