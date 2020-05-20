UBS Group AG Sells 4,334 Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 14.24% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period.

FDIV opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

