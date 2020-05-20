UBS Group AG Sells 43,581 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.18% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

