UBS Group AG Sells 45,771 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Open Text worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,729,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,197,000 after acquiring an additional 182,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,046,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,336,000 after acquiring an additional 135,765 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 301,853 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,932,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,231,000 after acquiring an additional 140,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $134,793,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.