UBS Group AG Sells 47,473 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 418,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLPI opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

