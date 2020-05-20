UBS Group AG Sells 4,977 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.49% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stratford Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

XHB opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

