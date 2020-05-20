UBS Group AG Sells 533,677 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 533,677 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Autohome worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $2,606,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 768.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,460,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome stock opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, China International Capital downgraded Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

