UBS Group AG Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,556,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after buying an additional 248,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SAP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

SAP stock opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.