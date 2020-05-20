UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,675 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of Calavo Growers worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $996.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

