UBS Group Analysts Give Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) a $242.00 Price Target

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) received a $242.00 price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FB. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

FB stock traded up $12.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.16. 32,299,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,846,508. The stock has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,631. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

