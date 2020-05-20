UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $266,751.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.03455105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

