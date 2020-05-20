UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of UniFirst worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in UniFirst by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in UniFirst by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $55,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $166.02. 64,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,826. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

