Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $156.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. Cfra cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Union Pacific stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.09. 1,376,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

