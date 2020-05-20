Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 130.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Unum Group worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 693,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 632,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 423,809 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

