US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.27 Million

Brokerages expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will post sales of $420.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.60 million to $428.93 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $413.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.73.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $71,341.44. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 61,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 65,282.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,804 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USX opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.88.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

