Usio’s (USIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Usio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Get Usio alerts:

USIO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,243. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Usio has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.