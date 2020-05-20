Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of VLO opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

