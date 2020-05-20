Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 56,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,606,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,785,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. 14,971,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,705,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

