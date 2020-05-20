Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF makes up about 3.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of VFMV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.79. 4,910 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55.

