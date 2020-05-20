Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Vectrus stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. 2,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $553.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.68. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

