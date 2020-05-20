Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 519.45 ($6.83).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 365.20 ($4.80). The stock had a trading volume of 433,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 564 ($7.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $990.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 364.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 420.23.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vesuvius will post 4867.0001888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.